NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department and Sweetwater Fire and EMS responded to an accident involving an 18-wheeler car hauler Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy of FF L Durrett

Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 84, just north of County Road 138, at approximately 2:19 p.m. on October 21. Roscoe VFD reported that one vehicle had fallen off the trailer and rolled.

No injuries were reported, and after assisting on the scene, crews are back in service.