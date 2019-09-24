Vehicle vandalism reports in northeast Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department informs they have received several reports of vehicles damaged in the overnight hours of Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“There were at least five vehicles with broken windows/windshields from either an air type weapon and blunt object(s),” said the APD.

“If you see anything suspicious, we urge you to call the Abilene Police Dept. non-emergency number 673-8331 or 911 if it is an emergency,” said Rick Tomlin, APD’s Public Information Coordinator.

