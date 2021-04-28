Vehicles stuck in high water across several Abilene intersections

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Flash flooding across Abilene is causing vehicles to become stuck at several intersections, according to the Abilene Police Department.

APD said on Wednesday morning that emergency responders were receiving several reports of cars stuck in high water following a strong storm sweeping the area.

Some of the intersections APD is asking residents to avoid include: S. 27th @ Treadaway, Oak @ Treadaway, N. 10th @ Winters Fwy., Yorktown @ Ambler.

High water should always be avoided — “Turn around, don’t drown.”





A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Abilene proper until 9:30 a.m.