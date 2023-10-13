ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) is fighting large flames in South Abilene.

Right around 1:00 p.m. Friday, AFD responded to vehicles and trash on fire behind a house in the 800 block of Elm Street.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from miles away.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that this fire did not reach the actual house, but the fence and a shed were damaged.

The homeowner and a neighbor said this is not new to them. They said the homeowner’s family member purportedly has set fires in the backyard several times, and have even called 9-1-1 before.

