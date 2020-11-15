Vendors in Abilene get opportunity to boost their businesses at ‘Christmas in November’

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – “I make anything you can use a sewing machine for,” Karla Reddell.

Homemade, unique, and one of a kind said the owner of Karlas Krafts Designs.

“I like making wreaths I love making rugs. I just like to sow,” she said.

Running her business out of her home, events like ‘Christmas in November’ is one time of year she really gets to put her name business out there.

“We had some both ways, ‘no we don’t need to have it, yes we do need to have it,’ Marta Hanks with Abilene’s American Business Women’s Association said.

But she said it was vendors like Karla who inspired her to her not cancel because of the event’s potential impact.

“I have vendors who haven’t been to an event all year until this one,” she said.

Marta said they too were counting on the average 35,000 they get for their own scholarships.

“We gave out nine scholarships last year, I believe we gave our 13 the year before,” she said.

She said in order to make it and keep it safe; they couldn’t have their own bake sale, masks are required and Santa’s lap won’t have kids in it.

“They can still come and talk to Santa, and still get their candy canes. And all that stuff,” she said.

But a fair trade from just having do her business online Karla said.

“You see a picture of it and decide well I don’t really know. Sometimes pictures do not say a thousand words,” she said.

The last day to attend ‘Christmas in November’ is Sunday from 12 – 4pm.