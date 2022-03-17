RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fires began showing up around Ranger early Thursday evening, destroying multiple beloved structures in its path.

Fire Chief for the City of Ranger, Darrell Fox, explained to KTAB/KRBC that the first fire possibly ignited from a barbecue pit.

Chief Fox said the first fire popped up around 4:00 p.m., when the wind picked up the flames and carried them though the town.

While Ranger was never under evacuation order, the devastation is felt at every point of the town.

“It’s horrible. I’ve lived here my whole life; I’ve worked in these buildings, been around these buildings- I know the people who go to this church,” Chief Fox looked back. “It’s just a very hard blow to our community.”

Chief Fox continued on to explain that one building that caught fire was especially meaningful to him:

“I’ve been the Fire Chief here for 40 years, and when you have something like this, it hurts. It hurts the whole community. You know, this church has been here for a hundred years. It’s been here all that time. This right here [former Ranger Police Station], was my first fire station when I first went to work for the City of Ranger.”

Many fire crews from surrounding areas traveled to Ranger to help put out the multiple fires. This includes crews from Oden, Lake Palo Pinto, Breckenridge and more.