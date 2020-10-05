Veterans Cemetery at Abilene gets $1.3M grant

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded a grant of $1,316,263 to the Veterans Land Board for expansion and improvements to the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene in Abilene, Texas.

The grant will fund the construction of 1,400 columbarium niches, signage, irrigation, landscaping, and supporting infrastructure on approximately one acre, enabling the cemetery to provide continued service for approximately 26,002 Veterans and their eligible family members.

“The expansion of the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene will allow the Veterans Land Board to continue serving our Texas heroes,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “It is our honor to provide a dignified and reverent final resting place for those who put their lives on the line for our country. The Abilene community ensures that our Veterans are not forgotten, and I am pleased to work with the VA to expand and improve the cemetery.”