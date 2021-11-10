Veterans Day events in the Big Country

Veteran’s Day Blood Drive
The Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap R
11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Veteran’s Day Shed Burgers
The Shed Market – 6382 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Annual Veterans’ Day Celebration
Hardin Simmons University, Anderson Lawn – 2200 Hickory Street
12:00 p.m.

USMC’s 246th birthday
The West Texas Rehabilitation Center – 4601 Hartford Street
3:00 p.m.

