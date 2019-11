Veterans Day food deals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Monday, November 11, is Veterans Day and several restaurants have their unique way of saying “thank you for your service,” with pretty sweet deals. Make sure you check the list!

Don’t forget to bring your military ID and check the participating locations on national food chains.

R Sports Bar & Grill

Sunday, November 10, 2019

R Sports Bar & Grill will give a 25% total discount to any military veterans.

Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day Free Wings and Fries Monday, November 11, 2019

Buffalo Wild Wings is having their annual Veterans Day free food deal on Veterans Day, which is Monday, November 11. All day, veterans and active duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries.

Cicis Pizza

Monday, November 11, 2019

Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/19.

Chili’s Veterans Day Free Meal

Monday, November 11, 2019

Visit a participating Chili’s on Monday, November 11, 2019, to get your Veterans Day free meal if you’re a veteran or on active military duty.

Chipotle O BUY-ONE, GET ONE FREE ENTRÉE

Monday, November 11, 2019

Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran/Direct Family or other proof of military service, including photograph in uniform), subject to availability. Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and is to be collected by the valid ID holder only.



Cotton Patch

Monday, November 11, 2019

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken

Cracker Barrel Veterans Day Free Dessert Monday, November 11, 2019

On Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert or Pumpkin Pie Latte…for free!

Denny’s

Monday, November 11, 2019

All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts Veterans Day Free Donut Monday, November 11, 2019

To show their support, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts to active duty military and veterans on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Golden Corral Veterans Day Free Meal Monday, November 11, 2019

On Monday, November 11, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meals and a beverage to any person who has ever served in the U.S. military or is on current active duty.

Hooters Free Meal

Monday, November 11, 2019

On Monday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).

IHOP Free Veterans Day Pancakes

Monday, November 11, 2019

This year on Monday, November 11, IHOP will be honoring veterans and active military men and women with the choice of a free breakfast combo or a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes.

Little Caesars

Monday, November 11, 2019

Little Caesars is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Monday, November 11, 2019

On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide on November 11.

Olive Garden Veterans Day Free Meal Monday, November 11, 2019

Olive Garden is having a Veterans Day free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion & Beverage Monday, November 11, 2019

Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on Monday, November 11, 2019, to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product. This offer is for all military personnel that has a military ID.

Red Lobster Veterans Day Free Appetizer or Dessert Monday, November 11, 2019

Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Red Robin Veterans Day Free Meal

Monday, November 11, 2019

Veterans and active-duty military can stop into any participating Red Robin location on Monday, November 11, to get a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Smoothie King

Monday, November 11, 2019

On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks

Monday, November 11, 2019

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

Texas Roadhouse Veterans Day Free Lunch Monday, November 11, 2019

Texas Roadhouse will be giving away Veterans Day free meals for lunch on Monday, November 11, 2019, to active, former, or retired military.

Wienerschnitzel

Monday, November 11, 2019

Free chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi for all veterans and active-duty military.

7-Eleven

Monday, November 11, 2019

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.