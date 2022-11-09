ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Come Friday, Abilene will be celebrating Veteran’s Day. Here is a list of events, closures and discounts.
Abilene Closures
The City of Abilene alerted Wednesday that the majority of city offices and service centers will be closed Friday for Veteran’s Day.
City Hall
Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic
Parks & Recreation administration office
Convention Center offices
Abilene Regional Airport administration office
Recreation & Senior Service centers
Abilene Animal Shelter
Police & Fire administration offices
Solid Waste Services offices
Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center
Municipal Court (citations due 11/11/22 will be due 11/14/22 with no penalty)
Main & Mockingbird libraries
Customer Service Center (Utility Billing)
Trash Pick-Up:
No residential or commercial services
CityLink Transit:
Will operate all regular services and schedules.
The South Branch Library at the Mall of Abilene will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Abilene Zoo will be open regular hours.
In the event of a water emergency, call: (325) 676-6000
In the event of an animal-related emergency, call: (325) 673-8331
All serious emergencies, call: 9-1-1
Events
Veterans Day Breakfast
Quail Hollow Family Housing – 5802 Kala Drive
Thursday, November 10
Beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Fall Family Picnic
Wisteria Place Retirement Living – 3401 S 32nd Street
Friday, November 11
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Military discounts
Must present Military ID or proof of service for most discounts
Bed Bath & Beyond
Who: Active duty, Veterans and spouses
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: 25% off in-store purchases
Buffalo Wild Wings
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free order of boneless wings and side of fries
Cici’s Pizza
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free adult buffet
Cotton Patch Café
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken
Cracker Barrel
Who: Veterans
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with meal
Denny’s
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11, 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
What: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast
Dunkin’ Donut
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free donut
Golden Corral
Who: All military
When: Monday, Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m. to close
What: Free meal
Great Clips
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free haircut day-of, or voucher card for another day
Hooters
Who: Veterans
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free select entrée with beverage purchase. Dine-in only
IHOP
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes
Logan’s Roadhouse
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
What: Free meal from select menu
Olive Garden
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free entrée
Outback Steakhouse
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola
Sports Clips
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free haircut
Starbucks
Who: Veterans, active duty, Reservists and spouses
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free tall hot brewed coffee
Target
Who: Veterans, active duty and family
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: 10% off total purchase, must sign up here
Texas Roadhouse
Who: Veterans
When: Friday, Nov. 11, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
What: Meal voucher
Torchy’s Tacos
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free taco and beverage
Walgreens
Who: Veterans, active duty and family
When: Friday, Nov. 11 through 14
What: 20% off purchase, must be a myWalgreens member
Wendy’s
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free small breakfast combo
Wienerschnitzel
Who: Veterans and active duty
When: Friday, Nov. 11
What: Free chili dog with a small fry and small Pepsi
