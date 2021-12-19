Veterans honored at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “Wreaths Across America” hosted its annual wreath-laying ceremony Saturday, at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

Families and friends from all across the Big Country came out to honor veterans special to them, who have since passed on.

Many explained to KTAB/KRBC that this ceremony marked a time to honor those who served the country, and keep certain special memories alive and close.

Chief Master Sergeant Matthew Coltrin, with Dyess Airforce Base’s Seventh Bomb Wing, told KTAB/KRBC that events like wreath-laying ceremonies bring members from the Dyess and Abilene communities together.

“Anytime of the year that we set time aside to honor the veterans, their families and the communities that honor those and take care of our veterans is incredibly important,” CMSgt Coltrin said. “It’s truly an honor and privilege to be here today- to show support to the ‘Wreaths Across America’ campaign.”

At Saturday’s event, the cemetery hosted more than 250 boxes of wreaths.

CMSgt left KTAB/KRBC with words of kindness towards Wreaths Across America, “we thank you for taking care of our veterans, as well as our airmen and families on Dyess Airforce base.”

If you would like to get involved and volunteer, or sponsor a wreath for the organization’s next event, visit the website for Wreaths Across America at Abilene, here.