VFW Post 6873 honors veterans on 66 anniversary of The Korean Armistice

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Veterans in Abilene paid tribute to what some call the end of the Korean War.

Sunday, VFW Post 6873 hosted a special ceremony to celebrate 66 years since the signing of the Korean Armistice in July of 1953.

Clifford Archa a Korea Veteran himself attended the event as he explained his journey that started when he was just 18 years old.

“On Christmas day I sat up on top of the mountain watching the compound down below me by myself up there snowing and I’m thinking here I am 10,000 miles away from home first time away from my family and I sat there and cried and watched the snowflakes fall,” said Archa.

Archa signed his draft papers in 1960 but says he never could have imagined that he would get sent to a place where most thought the war was over.

“To my surprise, they said ‘You’re going to Korea’ and I like everybody else I think it’s the Korean War, but they never signed a peace treaty, they never did end the war, all they ever did was sign a cease-fire,” said Archa. “All our troops were going over there and be replacement troops.”

Archa spent two years over in Korea, a journey he says tested his strength, but the one thing that got him through it all was two words an Abilene Police Officer told him right before he left.

“He said well whatever you do, don’t quit, don’t give up and that was always in my mind when I got up there,” said Archa.

Sunday Archa was a part of a day of remembrance, speaking about his experiences and honoring his brothers that didn’t make it back.

“We need to honor our heroes and how do we honor them, is by remembering, remembering where they served and the history of it and preserving it and passing on that legacy to our children,” said VFW Post 6873 Junior Vice Commander Terry Lopez.

The Korean Armistice was signed on July 27, 1953