Vice president, Democrats emphasize push for more electric vehicle charging stations in the US

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is on a mission to get more electric vehicles on the nation’s roads.

“The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Harris says the bipartisan infrastructure law will make chargers more accessible along highways, urban, suburban and rural areas.

“We need to make the shift faster and make sure it is driven by the United States,” Harris said.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) says states will receive millions of dollars to establish more charging stations

“So nobody will be without the ability to charge their car close to where they live or work,” Hoyer said.

The administration emphasized that more charging stations will bring more electric vehicles to the road, boost the economy and tackle the climate crisis.

“The pollution from vehicles, powered by fossil fuels, has long harmed the health of communities around our country,” Harris said.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) says it’s an important change.

“The climate is changing, and we are partly responsible for that,” Cardin said.

Democrats are also pushing the president’s social spending plan, which would provide a tax credit for the purchase of some electric vehicles.

“To bring it down to the price of a gas-powered vehicle,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The administration says these changes will help the President deliver his promise of 100% clean energy by 2035.