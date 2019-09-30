Victims identified in Odessa ‘serial shooter’ case, suspect in custody

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Officials with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victims injured in a ‘serial shooting’ case from last week, however, few details have been released on the suspect.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis identified the injured victim as Jesus Alvarado and the victim that was killed as Juan Rosalez.

Alvarado and Rosalez were victims in what was initially reported as a ‘serial shooting’ case last week. Officials with the ECSO say the investigation began after a string of shootings on Tuesday of last week in three separate locations. Alvarado was the only victim reported in those shootings.

Rosalez was shot and killed on Thursday in West Odessa, but few other details were released on Monday morning, including the identity of the suspect.

Sheriff Griffis did confirm the suspect they have in custody is believed to be responsible for the shooting death on Thursday but declined to comment further citing an ongoing investigation.

“We are trying to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the Sheriff said. “We have many more days and weeks ahead of us to confirm some things we need to confirm related to this case so that we can make sure we get a good conviction and this guy goes to prison for the rest of his life.”

Although it was not an active shooter incident that took place, Sheriff Griffis alluded to the Labor Day weekend mass shootings carried our by Seth Ator multiple times in his press conference Monday morning.

“I hope and pray we never have to go through this in our hometown again. Its sickening. I was born and raised here. These are my people. I do not ever want anything like this or what happened on the 31st of August to happen again.”

Additionally, the Sheriff had some choice words about the criminal justice system. Griffis says the deterrent for crimes like this are not strong enough, going on to say that “the government” is not doing its job to protect citizens.

“I want to ensure the public these people, like this individual will be held accountable. We are not going to tolerate this kind of stuff in our town. I hope and pray that we have a change in the attitude of our justice system and we start making a harsher deterrent to crime in our state and our country. I think that is a very big factor in what is going on in our world today.

“We decriminalize crimes and our justice system, our Texas Prison System has to decide which felons to let out so we can send some more in. The deterrent is just not there. But I intend to educate our state, our Good citizens of this state and of this country as to what our government is not doing for us. They are not trying to protect us and I intend to make that known to the good people of this state.”

He did however, praise all of the law enforcement agencies who were able to locate and arrest the unidentified suspect in the case, as well as the community who has shown their support for law enforcement in the Permian Basin.