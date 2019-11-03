Video: Albuquerque man tries escaping from police, attempts to jump into moving vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took police on a wild chase that is typically only seen in the movies. The whole incident was caught on camera.

When Albuquerque Police saw Armando Romero back in September, he was trying to unlock a white truck at a motel near Coors and Iliff. Officers trying to help him, found out he had a warrant for his arrest.

They tried to question him about it, but he took off running into oncoming traffic on Coors. Romero led the officer on a dangerous chase.

Romero continued to run into traffic and even tried to catch his own ride from multiple cars. At one point, the officer grabbed onto a semi-truck to try to catch up to him.

Romero can be seen trying to hold onto a car as a driver pulled over. Once the officer caught up to him, he was trying to jump onto the back of a pickup truck.

Romero was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. Court documents show the charges have been dismissed because APD didn’t want to proceed with the case. It’s unclear why they didn’t want to go forward, but the state can re-file the charges.

Romero’s extensive criminal history includes charges for assault and burglary dating back to 2007.