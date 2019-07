ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-An informational hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sparked interest with several Abilene leaders about immigration assistance and services.

This informational was privately held, invitation-only and was the first ever of its kind held in Abilene. Many in the audience say they were disappointed with its content; they expected information on naturalization and immigration services, and instead the presentations focused on documentation for federal agencies including I-90s.