ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado family said a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver took their cat, and they have security camera video to prove it.

While their neighbors got a pizza, the Adams County family said they were left with grief after going over the video of the driver with their cat “Pinto” last Saturday.

“He got in the middle of the street when he saw someone pull up,” Jennifer Chumil, the mother of the family, said of their cat.

In the video, Pinto, one of several family cats, is seen running toward a Domino’s delivery car.

“She petted him, and then a few minutes go by and he’s in the car with her and they’re driving off,” Chumil said. “They were delivering pizza to my neighbor across the street.”

You can see Pinto approach the car and the delivery driver interact with the cat. Another angle, Chumil said, shows Pinto in the car with the driver.

Shortly afterward, the video appears to show the Domino’s employee driving away.

The family has been left wondering where their cat was taken.

“Taken advantage of just cause he got out,” Chumil said. “It happens, people lose their pets, but it’s nice if someone returned them or not to ask if it belonged to you.”

Chumil said she called several locations around her neighborhood. She spoke with the store manager of a nearby location and provided the video. She also said she was contacted by the driver herself.

“The driver tells me, ‘You’re accusing me of this and I didn’t do it,'” Chumil said. “And I was like, ‘Well, I have video that you did,’ and she just basically says, ‘It wasn’t me, you’re mistaken’ and hung up.”

KDVR contacted the store, but the manager would not comment.

The family reached out to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. However, KDVR was told it is a civil matter.