Video: Countless carp crowding shores of Lake Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A video of countless carp swimming near the shores of Lake Sweetwater is catching quite a bit of attention on social media.

The video, posted by Lake Sweetwater General Store and seen above, is creating a buzz because of the high volume of carp seen in the shallow waters near the shore.

The Inland Fisheries Division in Abilene, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, say it’s not currently an uncommon sight, and provided more details as read below: