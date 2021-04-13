Video: Countless carp crowding shores of Lake Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A video of countless carp swimming near the shores of Lake Sweetwater is catching quite a bit of attention on social media.
The video, posted by Lake Sweetwater General Store and seen above, is creating a buzz because of the high volume of carp seen in the shallow waters near the shore.
The Inland Fisheries Division in Abilene, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, say it’s not currently an uncommon sight, and provided more details as read below:
At Sweetwater Reservoir, TPWD has seen the large numbers of Common Carp in 2020. It is not uncommon for reservoirs that have just refilled to have a robust population of Carp. After a drought, there are very few top predators to regulate and balance the population of certain species such as Carp as is the case at Sweetwater Reservoir. Similar situations have occurred in other reservoirs in the Big Country as well. For example, Daniel Reservoir had high numbers of Common Carp when it refilled, yet the sport fish have not suffered as a result. Daniel Reservoir has an excellent Largemouth Bass, crappie, and Channel Catfish populations in addition to having numbers of Common Carp. In fact, young Common Carp can be excellent prey for sportfish populations. As the Largemouth Bass become larger, they will eat the smaller Carp. TPWD will continue to monitor the sportfish populations at the reservoir, but there is nothing concerning regarding Common Carp presence at this time.