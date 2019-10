(CNN) — SpaceX says it has developed the rocket ship that’s going to carry people and cargo to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Elon Musk unveiled the ‘Starship’ Saturday night in a live-streamed speech from the SpaceX launch facility in Texas.

Rachel Crane spoke with Musk about his vision for space travel.

The ‘Starship’ and its super heavy booster is expected to be able to carry up to 100 people to the moon, or other destinations in space or around Earth.