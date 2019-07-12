Video: Fight breaks out at murder sentencing, victim’s son Tasered

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but a fight broke out inside the courtroom.

The family of Elizabeth Pledger was about to give their victim impact statements when two of Pledger’s sons tried to jump her killer, Dale Williams.

One of the family sons was hit with a Taser. Both were arrested.

Williams pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Pledger of Boardman.

Williams killed his victim by gunning her down on Market Street in Youngstown.

Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene addressed Thursday’s situation in the courtroom.

“Our deputies there intervened. We had extra officers in the courtroom to begin with,” he said. “I’m sure they knew that there were some tensions with this sentencing hearing. From everything I can see, the officers acted appropriately. In fact, did a pretty good job, in my opinion.”

Greene said they are being held on contempt charges with additional charges expected.

Williams’ sentencing will be rescheduled because of the disturbance in the court.