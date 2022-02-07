ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott visited Abilene Monday afternoon to thank Great Lakes Cheese Factory for furthering his mission to bring high paying jobs to Texas.

City officials joined Greg Abbott at the construction site of the factory, which is set to bring more than 500 jobs to the Abilene area once complete.

“This either is or may be one of the largest economic projects in the history of Abilene,” Governor Abbott explains.

Mayor Anthony Williams furthered this sentiment, saying the Great Lakes Cheese Factory will have an estimated economic impact of $3.48 billion – an opportunity that is getting Abilene national attention.

“There 14 cities the Trade and Industry Development Magazine recognizes every year for the the community impact award, and Abilene is one of 14 cities recognized, and we’ve done so because this opportunity,” Mayor Williams says.

Governor Abbott also briefly touched on issues such as immigration, drugs, and power infrastructure during his speech at Great Lakes Cheese Factory. Watch the full video above.

