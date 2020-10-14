Video: Large fire near Houston burns apartments under construction

KATY, Texas (AP) — A large fire that could be seen for miles in southeastern Texas burned an apartment complex on the outskirts of Houston.
The fire began about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the complex near Katy that local media reported was under construction.
The Harris County Emergency Services District fire department did not immediately return a phone call for information on whether there were any injuries or what was the possible cause of the fire.
