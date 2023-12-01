ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local screen printing business merchandise trailer caught on fire near Abilene High School Friday morning.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., a trailer belonging to ‘Lil Cattilac’ caught fire. It was attached to a pickup truck and parked near the girls’ softball field at Abilene High School.

Once the two occupants noticed the flames, they quickly moved the truck and trailer across the street and parked it in an empty lot.

Abilene firefighters arrived at the scene and promptly extinguished the fire. They also moved some merchandise to ensure that the fire was completely out. No injuries were reported.