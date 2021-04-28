VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in north Abilene Tuesday night.

Smith, Earnest Lloyd Ramone, was arrested Tuesday night. He got charged with Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon, and Evading Arrest W/Vehicle.

Lloyd is now in custody in Jones County with a bond of $19,500.

According to the Abilene Police Department, they received a call from a gas station at Hwy 351 reporting a suspicious vehicle.

The report shows a mustang with a male inside was parked outside the store for several hours.

Before the police arrived, the suspicious vehicle left and “drove erratically.”

Another call from the same area reported the same vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with no lights and causing a traffic hazard.

“We eventually encounter him in that area. He flees and ends up driving north of Abilene,” said the APD.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually crashed and the driver was taken into custody in Jones County.