VIDEO: Man punched, stunned by officer files lawsuit alleging use of excessive force

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – Under the cover of a Texas night, two Hutto Police officers quietly parked their patrol cars. The officers turned the corner and snuck along Paige Bend Drive, looking for the smell of burning marijuana.

Neither officer knew exactly where their suspect lived.

The caller told police someone was smoking marijuana and funneling the exhaust out of the garage, according to Hutto police. Despite the detail given, neither officer had any idea which home the smoke was supposedly coming from.

“One of the neighbors is calling, snitching,” Hutto Police Officer Gregory Parris is captured saying on his body camera video. Parris admitted in the recording he “had no idea” which house was the suspected source because the complaining neighbor didn’t “know the exact address,” Parris said in the video.

As the officers slipped along the street, they spotted a man standing at the back of his truck in his friend’s driveway.

Within 30 seconds of walking up on the man, Officer Parris had him pressed against the truck and started searching him.

‘Put your phone down’

The officers’ body camera videos show how dark the street was when the officers happened upon Jeremy Rogers. You can’t see Rogers on the video at first, but you can hear him greeting the officers as they walk toward him.

Rogers was standing at the back of his truck, holding his phone in his hand.

