Video: Man uses tree saw to free stuck bucks

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two very fortunate deer have a group of Alto neighbors to thank for the fact that they are alive.

Insurance agent Mark Johnson spotted the deer Wednesday in a farm field: two rutting eight-point bucks whose antlers were tangled. It is a precarious situation for the deer.

“They can’t break apart, so they either die from exhaustion or starvation or sometimes even coyotes would come in and do it,” Johnson said. “I called my buddy, Brad Lyons. I’m like, ‘Brad, I think we got two bucks locked up, I think we need to do something.’”

Lyons came out with ropes and neighbor Bowne Township Supervisor Randy Wilcox brought a tree limb saw.

“When Mark called and said they’re stuck together, I’m coming. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You don’t see that all the time,” Lyons said.

The deer wanted nothing to do with the gang as they tried to corral them, and the animals soon fell into a creek.

This still image taken from courtesy video shows two deer with their antlers locked. (Nov. 6, 2019)

“Getting them in the creek was the best thing that could have happened,” said Wilcox.

When the deer flopped onto their backs, Lyons cut the antlers apart using the tree limb saw, allowing the deer to go free.

This still image taken from courtesy video shows Brad Lyons trying to free two deer with their antlers locked. (Nov. 6, 2019)

Lyons’ wife, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, captured the event on video.

Firearms deer season begins in a week and the three men are all hunters. But in this situation, instead of deer meat and a full rack, a chunk of antler is now a prized trophy.

“We’ve all got our equipment ready to go…” Lyons said, “but this was not fair. It was not an honorable way to send out two monsters like that.”