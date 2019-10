LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From sunrise to sunset, Las Vegas is marking the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history with memorials to the 58 victims killed two years ago.

8 News New put together a video of the victims of the 1 October shooting as a way to remember and honor those who lost their lives when they attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

There are events planned around the Las Vegas valley in remembrance of the victims and survivors. Click here for more information.