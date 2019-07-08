Video: Newborn giraffe calf stands up for the first time after being born on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A wobbly baby giraffe stood up for the first time at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, just after being born on Friday.

The baby hasn’t yet been named and its sex hasn’t been determined. It’s approximately six feet tall.

The calf was born to Mitsu, and is her third. It’s also the fifth calf to be sired by the father, Khalid.

Zoo officials say the mother and baby are doing well. The Baby will get a name in about 30 days.

Check out the video from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.