Video released of Lubbock man’s attack on TSA agents

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – TSA agents in Arizona say they are not trained for violent confrontations.

They are calling for police to step in to help.

The move comes after a man was caught on camera attacking a group of agents at a Phoenix airport this week.

Police say it took all of seven seconds for Tyrese Garner to make a terrifying mark.

On Tuesday morning, security video rolled as the 19-year-old barreled his way through terminal 4’s security line.

As you see in the video, agents tried stopping him but it did very little.

First one agent is shoved to the floor, then another agent is punched in the face.

Video shows agents piling onto Garner, but not before five different agents had been hurt.

In the aftermath of this incident, the head of TSA’s local union says he plans to ask Phoenix’s mayor for more police help.

That’s because he says agents not equipped to actually deal with danger.

Instead he says it’s standard for the TSA to call police whenever there’s an incident.

“They’re fully equipped and we don’t have the safeguards. We don’t have the equipment. We’re not fully trained on this,” TSA agent Juan Casarez says.

As for the suspect in this attack, police have not said if Garner was on drugs at the time of the incident.

Garner is facing five counts of assault, one count of criminal trespassing, and one count of resisting arrest.