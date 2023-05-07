MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A scud cloud has been spotted in Merkel Sunday afternoon.

At 5:39 p.m., Storm Chaser Tiff West captured this video of clouds that look similar to a funnel cloud. KTAB/KRBC spoke with a representative from the National Weather Service in San Angelo, who shared that this is a scud cloud. He added that it was a close call between a funnel or scud cloud, but due to the lack of rotation it is considered a scud.

Courtesy of Tiff West

KTAB Meteorologist Pete Beretta shared that this cloud formation can look ambitious and can mimic the start of a tornado. He also added that for a formation to be considered to be a funnel cloud, there has to be rotation. Scud clouds are harmless, but typically formed with strong thunderstorms.