Video: Semi crashes into pileup in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) — A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The incident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

In a shocking video, a tractor trailer loses control and swerves around the crash — and into the grass as troopers run to get out of the way. A State Trooper who jumped into a nearby pick-up truck was pinned for along time and another trooper was also hit.

Both are expected to be alright.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.