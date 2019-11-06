Video shows man leap on top of moving car’s hood in Boston to stop apparent theft

(NBC) – Surveillance video shows a driver in Boston leap on the hood of a moving car to stop an apparent theft of the vehicle.

The video taken on the city’s Massachusetts Avenue on Monday night shows a man walking toward a building before looking over and apparently realizing someone was driving away in his car.

The man, who authorities have not identified, sprints back to the vehicle, falling down on the way.

After getting back up, he jumps onto the hood of the car as it is being driven away.

As the car moves down the street, the man appears to fall off the hood.

“I jerked around in time to literally see the man flying through the air,” Eric Buckley, who witnessed the scene, told NBC Boston. “He smashed on the ground.” Eventually, the thief swerves, crashes into parked vehicles, and flees the scene.

The man who jumped on the hood suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, according to NBC Boston.

The investigation is ongoing.

