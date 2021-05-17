Video shows slain Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed

This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Dallas County Jail via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — About two hours before a 4-year-old was found dead on a street in a southwest Dallas neighborhood, home surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping boy from his bed and carrying him away.

That’s according to court documents.

Authorities on Monday identified the child who was found slain Saturday as Cash Gernon.

Darriynn Brown is was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

