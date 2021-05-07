Video shows Texas police shoot man who had club, box cutter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas have released video of officers’ fatally shooting a domestic violence suspect.

The Mesquite police body camera video released Friday shows the man charging at officers with a club and box cutter and shouting, “Shoot! Shoot!”

Police were responding to a Tuesday 911 call of a screaming couple.

The video shows 27-year-old Ashton Pinke calmly open the door to greet the officer, then closing and locking the door.

Finally, a woman emerges holding a child and says Pinke has a knife. Pinke then charged at officers.

He was shot five times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories