BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Storms have brought in hail, flash floods, and lightning across the Big Country Friday afternoon. KRBC meteorologist Pete Beretta shared what residents can expect over the next couple of days.

“Now that the more severe activity has declined in intensity, we are left with a situation which will drop copious amounts of rain over the next few days. We are really concerned with the heartland area on Saturday as it looks like more rain will concentrate there Saturday. Let’s expect to see on and off periods of rain through Mother’s Day,” Beretta explained.

The storms also brought in a gust front, where dirt is in the air as the storm moves. Eventually, the rain will wash down that dust. Check out some videos of the weather below:

Courtesy of Meri Combs – West of Abilene around 7:00 p.m.