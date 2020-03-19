VIDEO: Taylor County tornado caught on cam

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tornado in Taylor County was caught on camera during a Facebook live broadcast.

Briley Snowden captured the video at about 1:45 a.m. southwest of Tye off 707.

Editor’s note: We have removed the audio from the video.

The tornado was not large but could be seen rising and falling.

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies also spotted the tornado. It was also spotted near Impact.

Damage was reported in Tye at the mobile home park. Damage was also reported near the Robertson Unit.

This is a developing story. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest.