Video: Texas driver leads police on high-speed chase during rush hour

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Texas driver led police on a high-speed chase during rush hour Friday morning.

The man, who was not identified, was wanted in an ATM burglary.

Harris County deputies were responding to an alarm for the theft when the suspect took off.

He was seen driving on the shoulder and even across train tracks, knocking off the truck’s tailgate.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The driver ended up leaving the vehicle in a ditch and running into a park, where he was taken into custody.

Police said it’s unclear if there was anyone else involved.