Video: Texas woman uses power tool to break into spa, steal Botox

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CNN) – A Texas business owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a break-in that took place last weekend.

The thief was caught on surveillance video.

It was 8:30 on Friday night when a Mercedes SUV pulls up, and a woman in yoga pants gets out with a power tool in hand.

It’s what happens next that’s even left the spa in shock.

“Looks like the average soccer mom in a Mercedes trying to break into your business,” Alonzo Perez, Business Owner, says.

Using the power tool, video shows the woman attempts to break in.

One location didn’t work, so she moved to another, cutting the glass and then walking right in.

“Had no regards for anybody else’s property. Had no regards for her own safety. I mean by doing what she was doing with the power tool to a window,” Perez says.

After she was inside, video shows the woman walking out, moving her SUV.

She soon returns, goes back inside, and comes out with a bag and other items, leaving behind a damaged window and a sense of lost security.

“Nobody should go through this, you know? We don’t, I mean, it is not normal for a human being to try and take somebody else’s stuff, you know, that they work hard for,” Perez said.

Alonzo Perez has worked 15 years to build up his business.

He says the crook got away with some products and that someone had just broken in the night before this happened.

And someone broke the window, which is now covered with plywood, and then took off.

In fact, the next day the woman that arrived attempted to pull back that plywood from the first break in with no success.

“It cost a lot of money to replace the windows. It takes a lot of money to, to, you know, have to buy cameras and have to buy a security,” Perez says.

Perez says the other BotoxRN location in Upper Kirby had its glass broken just last month.

It doesn’t appear the crooks got away with anything there.

“You know, I want some justice to be served,” Perez says.

Perez is personally offering a $5,000 reward.

If you have any information, call Sugar Land Police.