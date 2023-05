BANGS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tornadic activity was seen just outside the city limits of Bangs Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning that was radar indicated for this funnel out near Bangs. A video shared by a KTAB/KRBC viewer shows what KRBC Meteorologist Pete Beretta said is a visual confirmation of on the ground of tornadic activity.

Courtesy of Ashley Gomez

At this time, it is unknown if there was any damage. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.