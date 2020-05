ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A drove of wild hogs was caught in the middle of a severe thunderstorm Sunday evening near Abilene.

Chris Lanford was in a vehicle when he saw the pigs crossing the road. It was all caught on camera between Buffalo Gap and Tuscola.

Watch the video above.

Seeing wild hogs near Abilene is not a new thing. Several droves have been seen in recent years in Abilene city limits.

READ MORE: Why are wild hogs moving closer to Abilene?