VIEW, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The View Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) is settling into its new digs, after years in the making for a new station. Now, crews are sharing their excitement for the new and improved workspace.

“We can put five of our old facility inside of this one,” said Lieutenant Brad Butler.

The VFD had been operating out of an old warehouse, where they added on additional space for more trucks since 1979.

“We had no kitchen, no bunk rooms, we had one little bitty bathroom, no showers, no kitchen, no training room,” Lt. Butler listed. “The training room was when you pulled the trucks out. That was training.”

After years of planning, saving and community help, View VFD finally has its fully equipped, spacious dream home.

“When we backed the trucks in for the first night, it was – I just stood there in amazement,” recalled View VFD Assistant Fire Chief Richard Bilbrey.

The VFD fought against the Mesquite Heat fire in May, from its old station. Taylor County Sheriff and View VFD Fire Chief Ricky Bishop told KTAB/KRBC how the crisis was handled.

“Up until May, for the most part, nobody knew where View, Texas was. Mesquite Heat fire put View, Texas on the map,” Chief Bishop shared. “The majority of us on the fire department, we were here 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A lot of us took naps in trucks and were evacuated from our own homes. So, if we’d had have this building then, we could have run the command post out of the facility.”

With this new facility, all of that will be possible, along with more opportunities to grow and expand the fire department.

“It’s a way that we can be an important part of our community and give to our community,” explained Lt. Butler.

View Firefighters made it very clear that they would not have this space or the ability to protect their community without the support from the public.

“We can’t thank the public enough for all the support,” Chief Bishop praised. “Not just from the Mesquite Heat fire, but for us getting this building together, and the continued support we’re going to need just to keep things operating, keep the fueling trucks, and, you know, paying our banknote for this building.”

View VFD will be hosting its annual December fundraiser Sunday, December 11 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the new station – 108 Grand Avenue. There will be raffles, auction items, and big bowls of chili. This event will also serve as a open house, allowing the public a chance to see the new station.