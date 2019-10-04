Vigil honors victims of domestic violence

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Noah Project hosted a vigil on the steps of the Taylor County Courthouse Thursday evening in honor of the 211 lives lost to domestic violence in Texas in 2018.

Battery-operated tea lights flickered in the quickly dimming dusk light as the Noah Project and city leaders officially declared October Domestic Violence Awareness month in the Key City.

“We in the city of Abilene pledge to ensure that victims know they’re not alone and our community is here to support them,” said Abilene City Councilwoman Donna Albus in a proclamation written by Mayor Anthony Williams.

Noah Project staff plan to use the month to highlight the warning signs of abuse and educate victims about the resources available to them.

“It’s important for individuals to know they’re not alone, they’re not the only person who’s experiencing domestic violence,” said Fiona Smith, primary prevention director at the Noah Project.

The Noah Project is also celebrating 40 years of helping victims become survivors this month, you can find out more information on its 40th anniversary event at this link.