(NEXSTAR) — An H-E-B “hack” has been blowing peoples’ minds on social media.
Last week, TikTok user Lucy Huynh (@Lucystylezz) shared a video revealing a “secret” seafood service provided by Texas’ favorite grocery store: Customers can get seafood seasoned and steamed for free if the items are purchased at H-E-B’s Fish Market.
Huynh’s video, which currently has over 2 million views, shows an H-E-B employee confirming the market’s policy after Huynh “went to HEB to check” if the rumor was true. (It’s worth noting that Huynh’s video is marked as being a “paid partnership.”)
Judging by the replies, many Texans were pleasantly surprised by the policy.
“I worked at HEB and didn’t know this,” one user joked.
H-E-B told Nexstar most of its seafood service departments can steam fish, and that most offer three seasonings — Old Bay, lemon pepper and Creole.
“This is a service we’ve been proud to offer customers for many years,” H-E-B told Nexstar Thursday. “A few participating stores will also provide crawfish boils in front of our stores during the crawfish season (typically starting in February).”
H-E-B said some of the seafood items that are best steamed are lobster, crab and shrimp.
Plenty of viewers on TikTok, naturally, shared their intentions to visit an H-E-B and try the steamed seafood offerings for themselves — though hopefully not all at once.
“Y’all about to have those workers stressed,” one user joked.