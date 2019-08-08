CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves disabled man from raging fire

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia (CNN/WSAZ) (8/8/2019) — Flames can be seen shooting out of an apartment building in Huntington, West Virginia. A handicapped man, Glenn Nichols, is still stuck inside.

Huntington Police Officer John Weber is first on scene, and soon finds out Nichols is trapped.

In viewer video, Officer Weber is seen kicking through the door to get Nichols out, wheeling him to safety.

“I thought it was people in the building fighting and somebody was trying to get in my door.” says Nichols.

Nichols says he owes Officer Weber his life. “I thank him from the bottom of my heart. he’s just been super good to me and got me in the car out of the weather. turned the heat on and all that making sure I was comfortable.” says Nichols.