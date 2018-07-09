Viral Video Affidavit: Police allege teen refused to get on sidewalk

The criminal complaint affidavit against a 17-year-old detained in a viral video involving a group of underage kids and an El Paso Police officer indicates he was arrested for not getting on the sidewalk. It also never mentions the fact that the officer pulled out his weapon during the incident.

The video shows an officer trying to detain a juvenile, identified by his mother as Jacob Saucedo, 15, for questioning after being called to reports of trespassing inside an apartment near the Seville Recreation Center.

During the call, the responding officers are called vulgarities and slurs by the crowd of kids gathered at the scene.

Eventually, the EPPD officer identified as J. Rios in court documents, is seen pulling his service weapon on the group and later his baton.

According to the affidavit, police were initially dispatched to 6719 Sambrano Apt. 7 at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in reference to a group of juveniles who were in the vacant apartment without consent of the owner.

When the officers, identified as Rios and C. Sandoval, arrived, they met with the witness who identified four juveniles who allegedly broke into the apartment.

The witness later told police that the kids who initially broke into the apartment were in the group who were detained by EPPD in the viral video.

Officer Rios stated in the affidavit that the group continued to walk behind him and become belligerent despite him giving orders to remain against the rock wall.

Jacob Saucedo’s 17-year-old brother, Julian, was filming the incident from the street. While the other juveniles in the crowd are heard calling the officers racial slurs, calling the officer “pigs” and other profanities, Julian Saucedo is not heard speaking until just before he was detained when he says “it’s all good (expletive), we’re gonna put a report in on these fools.”

The criminal complaint against Julian Saucedo states, “due to the repeated refusal of defendant to comply with officer’s commands and close proximity of the defendant while an investigation and arrest was underway. Defendant (Julian Saucedo) was then placed under arrest and placed into a marked patrol unit for interference with public duties.”

While several verbal orders were given to the group of juveniles standing along the rock wall to “get back” by Officer Rios, he is not heard directly requesting Julian Saucedo to get on the sidewalk before he was detained.

Officer Rios is seen approaching Julian Saucedo’s camera before he was seen handcuffed and handing the cell phone off to his mother, Elizabeth Flores.

The court documents show that eight additional officers were called in to assist on the call due to the large crowd that gathered at the scene.

The complaint did not mention the gun and baton the officer used during the incident.

Jacob Flores was released from juvenile detention by Saturday. Jail records show Julian Saucedo was still in the El Paso County Detention Center as of Monday morning on a $300 bond.

An investigation is underway regarding the video and the actions of the officer. No additional arrests were made in reference to the initial trespassing call.