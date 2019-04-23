Women in viral video speak about kind gesture

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An act of kindness is going viral. The video shows a man stopping traffic on South 14th Street, helping an elderly woman cross.

We spoke with the woman who shot the video, and the woman crossing.

“These people are so nice to me all the time,” Donna Nichols explained.

Nichols is the one in the video, being escorted by a man driving down that same street.

Both were unaware they were being recorded by a woman named Melissa Smith.

“I was actually on my way to work and I was driving down South 14th,” Smith said. “When I pulled up, I was kind of like, ‘What’s going on here?’ and then I seen him get out. I guess, she was trying to get across. He got out and walked towards where she was at and then escorted her across the street like that and kept traffic stopped.”

The video now generating thousands of views on Facebook.

“Thousands? Who said?,” Nichols said. “I thought it was horrible because that’s not the way I used to look.”

Nichols explained, the stranger’s kind gesture is not unusual to her.

“An intersection or something you know that’s real dangerous like that? They will stop and they want to help me across the street but I really don’t need it. I can really get across myself but it takes me longer,” Nichols laughed.

She owns a walker but does not trust using it while walking the streets of Abilene.

“It’s a new walker but I don’t want to trust it on that street. See, I’m scared of Barrow Street, so I wouldn’t dare try to cross over there with that,” Nichols said.

While this seems like the norm for her, the act of kindness touched Smith’s and so many others.

“We need some hope that the world’s not…. isn’t as bad as maybe we think it is, that there is still kindness,” Smith said. “I just want to thank the man. I don’t know who he is, but, you know, Thank you. That touched my heart. It warmed my heart that day and it kind of renewed some faith in me, in humanity.”

Nichos said the reason she walks all the time is because her car is inoperable.