Volunteer Fire Departments unite, help each other in times of need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As the summer heat continues to worsen, volunteer fire departments are uniting to work together to combat fires like the recent ones in Clyde and near Merkel.

“We had a couple of good rains come through, a couple inches of rain. Everybody’s happy, the grass is growing, the coast is tall and green but underneath it all, it’s still dead,” says Troy Barr, Clyde Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD).

Barr says that this team means so much to him.

“It’s our brotherhood. I mean, yes, we are a volunteer fire department, but we carry the same beliefs as any other fire department, paid or nonpaid. We’re brothers and we’re going to carry each other’s backs, however it may be,” he says.

Barr says you don’t just help your own community.

“If Eula needs to go help Potosi, we’ll cover their area. If we have to go to Hamby or Shackelford County, they’re going to help cover our area and it works great. Our teamwork together is just phenomenal. I would hands down put it to one of the best,” says Barr.

Gary Young from the Ecca Volunteer Fire Department says as they fight the Merkel fire, his community has also stepped up.

“Sweetwater, Roby, Roscoe, Nolan, Buffalo Gap, Jim Ned,” says Young. “The areas that we serve as if it’s our own home. We have to provide that protection within our own home, we have to help our neighbors as they do us,” says Young.

They may be a small group of people, but their service makes a large impact in the Big Country.