Volunteer firefighter accused of breaking into machine using rescue equipment

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A volunteer firefighter has been arrested for allegedly using fire department equipment to break into a coin-operated machine at a car wash.

Casey Marre, a volunteer firefighter with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of stealing $210 from the machine at the Wash Time Car Wash in Liberty Hill, according to the Liberty Hill Police Department.

Marre, 29, has been arrested and charged with criminal mischief and was booked into the Travis County Jail on Jan. 31. Records show he is no longer in jail.

(Picture: Liberty Hill Police Department)

Surveillance images released by police show a man holding a large device towards the machine.

Police said the incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 17.

The device used in the burglary was identified as a Hurst, which is commonly referred to as the “Jaws of Life,” according to police. It is used by fire departments to conduct rescues.

(Picture: Liberty Hill Police Department)

In this case, it was used to cause “substantial” damage to car wash property and break into the machine, police said.

A police investigation into the incident resulted in Marre being identified as the suspect. The rescue tool was recovered and has been returned to the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bonessi at 512-515-5409.