ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – ‘Tis the season to give! While most are cooking more around this time of year, it can be a physical and financial challenge for many across the Big Country to cook for themselves. Volunteers with Meals on Wheels of Abilene are hard at work to ensure none of our seniors with health or mobility obstacles go hungry or without a holiday meal.

Abilene’s Meals on Wheels director, Betty Bradley told KTAB/KRBC she worries ongoing inflation will lead to fewer meals being produced.

“We find that there’s more and more people that are contacting us for meals. I think the economy has a lot to do with it, the social security check just doesn’t stretch far enough to cover their living expenses and food,” said Bradley.

With this increase in applicants, Meals on Wheels said its supply is having a difficult time keeping up with the increased demand.

“The food’s gone up, our utilities has gone up, our insurance has gone up. For a nonprofit, it’s getting more and more difficult,” Bradley explained.

Abilene’s branch of Meals on Wheels not only serves the Key City, but is also expected to go out to other communities like Ballinger, Eula, Hamby, Hamlin, Hawley, and more.

Bradley said it’s difficult for those in need who live in rural areas to get a nutritious meal, and for many it’s their main meal of the day, “Out in the rural communities, so many people had to move to be able to get jobs, so there’s no one to take care of those who are older or need assistance.”

It’s reported that a meal from the nonprofit costs about a dollar more this year as compared to the last. That might not seem like a big deal when you look at the situation up close, but the cost certainly adds up when you look at it from afar. Meals on Wheels of Abilene said it’s stretching every dollar to make sure everyone in need is cared for.

“We have over 1,300 meals going out every day, and taking that many people out for lunch is kind of expensive,” described Bradley.

On top of inflation, a volunteer shortage has been reported. Bradley said the Meals on Wheels waitlist has gone from about 15 people to 100 because each case needs to be assessed.

Meals on Wheels caseworker Aubria Benit told KTAB/KRBC she works on signing up recipients for the program and does home visits. But with the volunteer shortage, she’s adding making deliveries to her workload. In any matter, Benit said it’s all worth it in the end to see smiles on the giftees faces when she hands them their meals.

“A lot of these older people are still going, and you want to be constantly still helping them… The small things matter the most,” Benit added.

Follow this link to learn how to donate or volunteer with Abilene’s Meals on Wheels.