Volunteers help pack meal boxes for families in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They’re loading up and loading out.

“Were packing 3,000 boxes which will be 144 thousand meals that will go out to suffering kids and their families,” said Rusty Davidson from Children’s Hunger Fund.

It’s a project that would take the children’s hunger fund weeks to complete, dwindling down to just a few hours when these helping hands get to work.

“It’s all because of the volunteers and the heart of this church to make that happen,” said Davidson.

Zion Lutheran partnered with other church communities Sunday to get food on the table for struggling families in the area, a statistic that Children’s Hunger Fund says is growing.

“Three out of four kids are food insecure which means sometimes they don’t know where their next meal is coming from and that’s across all of Texas,” said Davidson.

“They’re working hard but their dollar just doesn’t stretch as far as it needs to and so even if you get some food from a food bank other places, it’s not enough for the family for the whole week,” said Esther Kissell from Children’s Hunger Fund.

Even though these boxes will go to help fill pantries, those packing them are getting their fill as well.

“It helps us, when we get to give, when we get to work together ban together with other people in our community, it really does help our heart and that there’s a joy in service,” said Zion Lutheran Mission Team Leader Whitney Kieschnick.

Each box is expected to feed a family of four for a week. While some will stay in Abilene other boxes will be shipped out to other families in need throughout Texas.